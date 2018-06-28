Scarlett Johansson denies auditioning to date Tom Cruise

Scarleet Johansson is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost. She and Tom Cruise dated from November 2004 to January 2005

Actress Scarlett Johansson is firing back at demeaning claims that she once auditioned to be Tom Cruise's girlfriend. The actress, 33, is denying the claims made by Brendan Tighe, a former Scientologist who appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday claiming he came across reports of multiple women who auditioned to be in a relationship with the actor following his split from Nicole Kidman, reports people.com.

"The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning," Johansson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that," she said. The Avengers: Infinity War actress is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost. She and Cruise dated from November 2004 to January 2005.

