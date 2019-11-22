Scarlett Johansson: Five movies to binge watch on her birthday

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hollywood industry. Call her Lucy, Samantha or Black Widow, she graced these roles diligently and made them a cult amongst filmy folks.

She has been one of the highest-paid actresses and is also part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With lots of exciting projects on the horizon, we can't wait to see what she will come up with next. Till then, let's have a look at Scarlett Johansson's top movies, selected from her impressive filmography as she celebrates her 35th birthday.

Lucy



A still from Lucy

One of Johansson's most interesting action roles, Lucy finds the actor as a drug mule who is captured, and a bag of the drug is sewn into her abdomen. When the bag explodes and enters her bloodstream, she suddenly finds herself with enhanced powers, such as telepathy, telekinesis and the ability of not feeling pain. While we can talk a lot about the plot but it is Johansson and her brilliant action that made the film so compelling to watch. Her fighting skills combined with director Luc Besson's characteristic flair proved to be the recipe for success. Watch Lucy only on Sony PIX.

The Avengers



Scarlett Johansson's impressive delivery of lines makes this one a lot of fun

Scarlett Johansson had already made her debut as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, but she didn't really get a chance to shine until she assembled with Earth's mightiest heroes to fend off a Chitauri invasion in New York in Joss Whedon's The Avengers. Black Widow has some of the movie's most memorable moments, from being the only person to trick Loki and not fall for his tricks to knocking the mind control out of Hawkeye's head by slamming him into a railing. Johansson's impressive delivery of lines makes this one a lot of fun.

Ghost World



This cult movie, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2002, marked Scarlett Johansson as a rising superstar



An ode to school outcasts everywhere. This cult movie, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2002, marked Scarlett Johansson as a rising superstar and undoubtedly struck a chord with awkward millennials. The comic book to film adaptation captures teen angst at its best and worst through the lens of Thora Birch and Johansson. Johansson won the Toronto Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Her



Scarlett Johansson uses her deadly, husky voice to create an impact

Ironic that Spike Jonze's Her is arguably Johansson's greatest role, yet she dedicates only her voice to it. She plays Samantha, the tailor-made artificial intelligence companion to Joaquin Phoenix's lonely divorce Theodore Twombly. She uses her deadly, husky voice to create an impact since we never get to see her in the film. She manages to create a variety of emotions using just her voice. At once she can be seductive, she can be playful and emotional as well. The greatest triumph of the actor in this film is that we go beyond the voice and start thinking of a real person. It's hard not to fall for her and the fact that she does all this with only her voice is astonishing to be honest.

Lost In Translation

Sofia Coppola's 2003 drama made us all want to run away to Tokyo and also, to our nearest fancy dress shop, after seeing Scarlett rocking that candy floss bob wig. Her character Charlotte, a disillusioned, just married, college grad, perfectly captures the inevitable 'Who Am I?' feeling when you have to decide exactly what it is you want to do with your life. Johansson was just 17-years old when she bagged the part, with Sofia blown away by her maturity and idea of her being 'this young Lauren Bacall type girl.'

