Scarlett Johansson flashes engagement ring for the first time

hollywood

The 34-year-old Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson for the first time showed off her bond stone flitted on her finger by fiance Colin Jost, during a Marvel event

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson flaunted her engagement ring during her latest comic-con appearance, and it is as blingy as it can get!

The 34-year-old Hollywood star, for the first time, showed off her bond stone flitted on her finger by fiance Colin Jost, during a Marvel event.

Dressed in black and white David Koma pantsuit coupled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps and the bling on her engagement finger, the 'Black Widow' star looked absolutely fabulous, reports People.

After dating for over two years, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson on future of Black Widow stand-alone: Everything happens when it's supposed to

In May 2017, the duo was seen getting cosy at the 'Saturday Night Live' season 42 wrap-up party. A source told E! News at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

The two made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala on December 2017.

While this will be Jost's first marriage, it is going to be Johansson's third.

The actor was first married to Ryan Reynolds for about two years(2008-2010), French journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-2017), and Johansson and Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter named Rose Dauriac.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson reacts to Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, other women joining MCU

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates