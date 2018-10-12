Scarlett Johansson lands USD 15 million payday for Black Widow

hollywood

Scarlett Johansson's pay is now equal to what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are earning for playing Captain America and Thor, respectively, in the upcoming part of Avengers: Infinity War

It seems like Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her due in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who has played the iconic role of Black Widow in six Marvel movies, has landed USD 15 million payday for her upcoming Black Widow stand-alone film. Her character, Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff first appeared in Iron Man 2 and was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her pay is now equal to what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are earning for playing Captain America and Thor, respectively, in the upcoming part of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

As a newbie in the Marvel Universe, Johansson had bagged a low seven-figure salary for the first Avengers movie in 2012. The matter of pay gap has been a prevailing issue in Hollywood and has found its place in a lot of mainstream debates. Many of the A-list stars from the industry, including Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Ellen Pompeo Jennifer Lawrence, have been vocal about the gender wage gap.

