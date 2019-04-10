Scarlett Johansson seeks police following paparazzi scare

hollywood

Reel life Marvel superhero Scarlett Johansson had to take refuge at police station following a dangerous paparazzi chase on Monday. The incident took place after 'The Avengers: Endgame' star featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with three of her famous co-stars, Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth.

Following the shoot, the actor headed out in a car with two people. According to USA Today, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed the actress alleged that paparazzi were following her "in a dangerous fashion" on her way back from the American talk show.

Johansson stopped at the Hollywood station to alert police of the incident but did not file a police report, the report mentioned. With the much anticipated Marvel film just around the corner, the actor has been making the press rounds promoting the film in which she will reprise her role as Black Widow.

'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in Marvel's 22-film generation, including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.

