Scarlett Johansson to star in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has come aboard the cast of Taika Waititi's World War II film Jojo Rabbit. The 33-year-old actor is in final negotiations with Fox Searchlight to star in the project, which is about a young German boy who finds out that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Waititi, who has penned the script, is producing the project along with Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johansson will be next seen in "Avengers: Infinity War". She has also lent her voice to Wes Anderson's animated film "Isle of Dogs".

Waititi is best known for the films "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" and "What We Do in the Shadows". He recently helmed Marvel blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok", starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

