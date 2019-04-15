Scarlett Johansson turns heads with daring pantsuit at Avengers: Endgame gala

hollywood

Scarlett Johansson chose to flaunt a black pantsuit with a unique twist for a recent Avengers: Endgame gala evening

Scarlett Johansson with the cast and director duo at Avengers Endgame promotional event in the UK. Picture courtesy/Avengers' Instagram account

Trust red carpet events to set new fashion trends. Scarlett Johansson chose to flaunt a black pantsuit with a unique twist for a recent Avengers: Endgame gala evening. The actress hit the Avengers: Endgame UK Fan Event, in London earlier this week, wearing a Tom Ford black ensemble -- a business-chic suit on the right and a daring bustier on the left.

Essentially, it was a half-and-half combination of a one-sleeved blazer with a cutout bustier for an asymmetrical take on the 'no shirt' trend on red carpets. Johansson wore black trousers and heels to complete her look, further accentuated by a bold scarlet lip colour and a slicked-back updo.

She was later joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth at the event. The team of Avengers: Endgame has been aggressively promoting the forthcoming film, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero film will be released on April 26.

Avengers: Endgame which is said to be 3 hours, 2 minutes will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26. It features an ensemble cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson, and Josh Brolin. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS