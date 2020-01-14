Scarlett Johansson's new look in and as Black Widow revealed

Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett Johanson. Monday went well for Scarlett, surely. On one hand, she got two acting nominations for the Academy Awards and on the other, her new look and a new trailer from her upcoming movie 'Black Widow' was released, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer and the special look aired on ESPN which gave out a bit more details of the character's relationship with her family and past.

Cate Shortland's directorial shows events which happen between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The film also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz.

"I feel like I'm in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind," Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 of executive producing the film.

She went on, "I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multidimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff."

Black Widow will hit the screens on May 1.

