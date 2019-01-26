Scarlett Moffatt happy to represent curvy girl

hollywood

Television personality Scarlett Moffatt has vowed to always embrace her curves

Television personality Scarlett Moffatt has vowed to always embrace her curves. During an awards ceremony here, the 29-year-old, who is often criticised for her weight, spoke about the importance of loving her body, reports thesun.co.uk.

She said: "I've learned to embrace my curves, this is me. I was going to hide away under a suit and I thought, no, why should I, so I wore this dress instead that shows off everything.

"I've accepted my body and I'm happy with curves, and I love my b***s. I'm representing the curvy girls and that's great."

