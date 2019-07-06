Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark gets India release date

hollywood

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn.

Scary Stories to tell in the dark

Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will release in India on August 9. PVR Pictures will release Toro's adaptation of the hit children's book series by Alvin Schwartz, in India, read a statement.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small hometown, and face their fears in order to save their lives. The film is directed by Andre Ovredal from a script by Toro and Daniel and Kevin Hageman.

