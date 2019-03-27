Scenic beauty of Kashmir captured like never before in Zaheer-Pranutan's Notebook

bollywood

Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is all set to release this Friday

Zaheer Iqbal

Shot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir, Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is all set to release this Friday (29th March). Apart from the trailer and songs, audiences have also been raving about the way Kashmir has been captured in the film.

Known as heaven on earth, director Nitin Kakkar has used Kashmir as the backdrop to narrate his unique love story. Incidentally, this was lead actor Zaheer Iqbal’s first visit to the place and he instantly fell in love with it. The actor also explored a lot of places there and he is sure he will visit again.



Zaheer Iqbal

Cinematographer Manoj Kumar Khatoi has painted an attractive picture which blends perfectly with Nitin’s vision. Nitin and Manoj have explored the unexplored places in Kashmir showcasing audiences with a visual treat that they would have not witnessed on the big screen.

Commenting on the same, Nitin says, “We wanted to take audiences on a journey and showcase Kashmir as never before. It plays a very crucial part in the narrative and we wanted to show it as it is, without any adulteration.”

Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

