Scherzinger spends time with Thom Evans in London

Singer Nicole Scherzinger may have earlier said that she was not able to take the scrutiny of her blossoming romance with the former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans, but things seem to have changed after the pop star voted off Thom's band Try Star from reality TV show X Factor.

The two were recently seen enjoying each other's company at an upmarket cocktail bar at Archer Street in London. According to a report in The Daily Mail, Thom gazed at Nicole lovingly as they stood by the bar. "They seemed really into one another and couldn't stop packing on the PDA. They were kissing and didn't seem to care who saw them," a source said in the report.

On Dan Wootton's podcast, Nicole had said: "Thom is lovely but what's going on is that I am very busy. It's been a very transitional, transformation year for me and I am really focusing on distracting myself with my destiny."

