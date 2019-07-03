School asks boys, girls to come on alternate days to avoid eve teasing

national

A government school in West Bengal's Malda district issued an order asking male and female students to attend classes on separate days of the week to avoid harassment. The school came up with 'odd-even' scheme in the Girija Sundari Vidya Mandir in Malda Sadar subdivision and it has drawn the criticism of its own administration which has termed the idea to be ‘bizarre’ and has called for its immediate withdrawal.

The headmaster of the government school, Rabindranath Pande said that the school was ‘forced’ to go forward with this initiative as the school was receiving several complaints of harassment on a regular basis. "It was, hence, decided that the girl students will attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the boys will come on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Since its implementation, operations have been smooth," stated Mr. Pande.

After learning about the incident, Partha Chatterjee, the education minister of the state has issued an inquiry. "Such a decision can never be supported. We have asked the officials to inquire into the matter and it should be immediately withdrawn," he added. Mahua Das, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education called this directive "bizarre" and said the department was not consulted before implementing this rule.

With inputs from PTI

