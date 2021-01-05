School begins at home

Every parent believes their toddler is a little genius. They aim to harness their knowledge and offer them the best education to help form a secure, strong foundation for their intellectual development. After careful consideration, once they are enrolled into a school, parents entrust the teachers with the responsibility of expanding their minds.

The lockdown of schools due to the pandemic last year forced parents to take education into their hands. Since they aren't experts, home education tools have come to their aid. The Einstein Box caught the eye of 17-month-old Nivaya Palat Bhathena. The kit offers curated kits for comprehensive learning for kids aged one year and above. The box arrived within a week of placing the order. It was packaged in a bright yellow cardboard box. Each box includes two educational books and three interactive activities meant for the child.



Parent talk

Its contents are meant to keep toddlers engaged while they learn about everyday activities like sleeping habits, animals, shapes, body parts, alphabets and objects around us. Here's what Nivaya thought of this new arrival for her play school time, communicated with some help from her mother.

What Nivaya liked

She loved the bright colours and activities that related to her daily life. Her favourite was the Book of Animals that helped her learn about sounds made by each animal. The foam shapes that could be stuck to different shaped cards were enjoyable and exciting. She also enjoyed identifying her family members from the book about Loving my Family.

What Nivaya did not like

She tends to be a little rough with her possessions, and so didn't like that some of the items tear off easily. Additionally, she couldn't identify some of the cartoon illustrations with real-life items.

Nivaya's mother, Nikhila, too found the box useful. "For a first-time mom, this box is a wonderful introduction to early learning. Each element has been easily explained with colourful illustrations and fun activities to keep toddlers excited while they learn. Unfortunately, only the first three boxes are easily available online. I highly recommend these early learning kits for one-year-olds as a smart home schooling option."

Log on to einsteinbox.in

Cost Rs 1,799 (set of 3 boxes); Rs 595 (per box)

