School bus crushes 60-year old man to death in Bhagalpur

A 60 year-old man was crushed to death by a school bus near Vikramshila excavation site in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Monday. All the 20 children of the school bus are safe and have been sent to their homes, Kahalgaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dilnawaz Ahmad said.

The deceased has been identified as Prasadi Paswan (60), a resident of Kasri village of the district, he added. The incident occurred near Vikramshila excavation site under the jurisdiction of Antichak police station when the old man came under the wheels and died on the spot while the bus was moving in the reverse direction, Ahmad said.

The bus was on its way towards Gurukripa Academy located at Kahalgaon after picking up children from local areas, he said. The SDPO said that the driver and cleaner managed to escape from the spot while the bus has been seized.

Local villagers staged protest over the incident with the dead body and blocked the Kahalgaon-Vikramshila road for an hour which was lifted after intervention of the adminstration. The body has been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur for post-mortem.

