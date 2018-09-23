School bus driver killed by helper over borrowing phone

crime

Maniaryal (23) allegedly hit on the driver's head with a fire extinguisher, leading to his death, he added

Representational picture

A 45-year-old school bus driver was killed allegedly by the vehicle's helper following a quarrel over borrowing a phone on Saturday, police said. The incident was reported from Netaji Subhash Place in northwest Delhi, the police said, adding that the deceased was identified as Joginder.

The police were informed at around 11.20 am about the incident. The victim had asked the accused, identified as Chooda Maniaryal, to lend him his phone on Saturday but the latter refused, following which a quarrel ensued between the two men, said Aslam Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest). Maniaryal (23) allegedly hit on the driver's head with a fire extinguisher, leading to his death, he added.

In another a shocking incident that took place in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, a 59-year-old man was beaten to death after a fight broke out for using a public toilet for a little longer. The elderly man was killed in a spat over using the public for a longer time. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on September 19, in the Sangam Nagar area located in Wadala East. The accused was identified as Shakir Ali Shaikh (34) who had an argument with Yadav when he used the public toilet for a little longer. When the locals intervened and prevented the altercation the two left the argument and left from there. Later, when Yadav was walking back home, Shaikh attacked him and hit him until Yadav fell into a nullah.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever