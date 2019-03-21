School bus hits road barricades; kills cleaner in Goregaon

crime

Representational Image

A 35-year-old cleaner was killed and two students of a private school were injured when their bus brushed barricades erected for the Metro rail construction work in Goregaon on the Western Express Highway, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Gurav, a police official said. The injured students are in the age group of 12 to 14 years. The bus driver, identified as Ramjit Gaud, 54, was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving by Vanrai police, he said.

