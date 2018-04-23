School cricketers will now get to watch Mumbai matches at Wankhede!

Acceding to the request of Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) cricket secretary Nadim Memon, the two-member CoA, comprising of retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade have decided to issue 36 IPL tickets



After increasing the number of T20 match tickets for Mumbai's first-class players from one to two tickets per game, the Comittee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Bombay High Court for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), have now decided to provide the city's inter-school champion teams an opportunity to witness the Mumbai in action at the Wankhede.

Acceding to the request of Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) cricket secretary Nadim Memon, the two-member CoA, comprising of retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade have decided to issue 36 IPL tickets (18-each) to Harris Shield winners Al-Barkaat (Kurla) and the Rest of Schools team members for tomorrow's fixture between Mumbai and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two teams clashed recently at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground over the weekend. Thereafter, for Mumbai's next match against Kolkata on May 6, Giles Shield winners Rizvi Springfield and the Rest of Schools team members will receive match passes. "I am thankful to the CoA for accepting MSSA's request. It is a great gesture from the MCA," Memon told Mid-day.

