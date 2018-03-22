School demands additional 1 mark as Board fails to give correct answer option

A multiple-choice question in the SSC Science paper had all incorrect answers as options



Representational Image

The question is not why this Solapur school is fighting for just one mark, but why the Maharashtra State Board did not bother to give a correct answer option for a multiple choice question of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Science examination. According to a complaint letter sent to the Board by Mahatma Phule School, one of the questions in the paper had all incorrect answers as options. Hence, the school has demanded that the one mark for it should be given to all students. However, the State Board has denied making the mistake.

The complaint letter mentions, "The answer for the question – When crystals of copper sulphate are strongly heated, the residue obtained is in which colour? – is mentioned as 'white' in the Board's textbook. However, the options that were given for it in the question paper are red, blue, green or colourless. This created a lot of confusion among students."

Speaking to mid-day, Vijay Yadav, Principal of Mahatma Phule School, said, "The Board says 'colourless' is the correct answer. Then why does the textbook mention it as 'white'? On the other hand, in the model answer-sheet released by the Board, the moderators have asked the evaluators to give marks for both answers. Now, if the question asks students to select an option, then why would they write 'white'? That cannot be considered as an option. The Board is unnecessarily creating confusion."

When contacted, Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said, "We have received the complaint letter. Subject experts will take a decision in the matter."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates