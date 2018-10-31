School girl raped by an unidentified man while returning home

crime

Representational Image

An unidentified man allegedly raped a six-year-old girl, while she was returning home from school, said Police on Wednesday.

Victim's mother filed a report with the Phagwara police station after she saw her weeping and bleeding on Tuesday, said Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Jatinderjit Singh.

The victim was medically examined, the SHO said.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the unknown accused, he said.

He said police was leaving no stone unturned to trace the culprit.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a quack and his friend inside the former's clinic here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a residential locality under Muradnagar Police Station, they said.

The eight-year-old was alone at home when the accused duo lured her inside the clinic by giving her Rs 20 and gang-raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ghaziabad Prabhat Kumar said.

When the girl's parents returned home at around 10.30 pm, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and complained of pain in the abdomen. Based on the complaint by the parents, the police registered an FIR against the quack, Shoeb and his friend Farukh alias Montu under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both the accused are still at large but will be nabbed soon, police said.

