School headmaster in MP suspended over comments on Kamal Nath

The headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was suspended on Thursday after a video went viral on social media featuring him making derogatory remarks against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj suspended Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School after few Congress workers complained about the incident.

In the video, Tiwari can be seen calling Kamal Nath as 'Daku' (decoit). The Congress workers had reportedly asked the Bharadwaj to take strict actions against Tiwari.

