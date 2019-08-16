School staff member kills self on campus in Uttar Pradesh

national

The body of the woman, who worked as a cleaning staff in a school was found hanging from a tree

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A 36-year-old school staff committed suicide on the campus of a school on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Police informed.

Svetabh Pandey, the probe official said in a statement to the media, that the woman was a cleaning staff in the school. “She committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree inside the school premises. We had also called the forensic team for conducting an investigation," he added.

Also Read: Haryana DCP kills self with a revolver, suicide note blames SHO

No suicide note was recovered by the police from the incident spot. Although the police see this case of suicide, the deceased's family has alleged that she was murdered. "She was very happy when she left home in the morning. I think somebody has killed her. I was informed by the school authorities at around 6:30 pm. She was working here from the past four months. I saw that her body was hanging from a tree," said Rakesh Srivastava, husband of the deceased told ANI.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Girl kills self after fight with family in Uttar Pradesh

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates