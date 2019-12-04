School students sing Imagine Dragon's Believer, Dan Reynolds says 'so beautiful'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A video of a group of students singing a rendition of Imagine Dragon's hit song, Believer has garnered a lot of attention on social media. People are amazed at the heartwarming synchronization of the choir and so is Dan Reynolds, who is the singer.

The video created a stir online after it was shared by a Twitter user.

Hey @Imaginedragons - schools in India are singing Believer in morning assembly. ð¤£ðð» pic.twitter.com/g0Vp0xMeWy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 2, 2019

Dan Reynolds wrote, "so beautiful. thank you for sharing this."

so beautiful. thank you for sharing this. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 3, 2019

The band, Imagine Dragon, also took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the school kids.

People had a lot to appreciate in the video. From praising the kids to appreciating Reynolds reply, people dropped their comments. "Wow!!! That’s perfect synchrony!" said one user while another one said, "This is truly incredible."

The post has garnered close to 13000 likes and 3000 retweets.

