MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

School students sing Imagine Dragon's Believer, Dan Reynolds says 'so beautiful'

Published: Dec 04, 2019, 12:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The band, Imagine Dragon, also took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the school kids

Pic/Twitter screengrab
Pic/Twitter screengrab

A video of a group of students singing a rendition of Imagine Dragon's hit song, Believer has garnered a lot of attention on social media. People are amazed at the heartwarming synchronization of the choir and so is Dan Reynolds, who is the singer.

The video created a stir online after it was shared by a Twitter user.

Dan Reynolds wrote, "so beautiful. thank you for sharing this."

The band, Imagine Dragon, also took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the school kids.

People had a lot to appreciate in the video. From praising the kids to appreciating Reynolds reply, people dropped their comments. "Wow!!! That’s perfect synchrony!" said one user while another one said, "This is truly incredible."

The post has garnered close to 13000 likes and 3000 retweets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK