School teacher gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing student at Surakudi

Hailing from Puducherry, the teacher assaulted the Class 6 girl during the lunch break on August 4, 2016, when she had visited him in the staff room to get her notebook corrected, according to the prosecution.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S Sivakadatcham handed out the sentence to Sivanesan working in a government high school at Surakudi in the district OnWednesday. He pronounced the verdict and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sivanesan.

Relative, rapes, impregnates minor

A young girl was allegedly raped by her relative and found to be pregnant during medical examination when she complained of an abdominal pain in a village in Ginnaur area here, police said yesterday. According to the police, the incident came to light Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, she delivered a still born baby. The father of the girl has lodged an FIR.

