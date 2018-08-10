Schoolgirl gang-raped, case registered against four

crime

Representational picture

A case was registered on Thursday against four persons on charge of gang-raping a schoolgirl and making a video of the crime, police said. The parents of the victim lodged the FIR at Sikandra police station that she was forcibly whisked away to nearby Kankretha forest on a two-wheeler by the accused while she was returning from school on July 30. She was again gang-raped on August 2, the FIR said.

The girl kept quiet but told her family after the accused again tried to rape her two days ago. Her family then approached police. Police said accused Jagvir, Ashu, Neeru and Umashankar are absconding.

