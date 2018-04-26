Schoolgirl killed in Delhi accident, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident

16 people were injured and a seven-year-old schoolgirl was killed when a speeding tanker hit their van in north Delhi on Thursday, police said. The dead student was identified as Sakshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said, adding that the condition of four others was critical.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident. He asked Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to have an inquiry by conducted by the District Magistrate and submit a report within three days.

According to police, the accident occurred at a road junction near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station at around 6.30 a.m. when the children were headed to Kendriya Vidyalaya at Keshav Puram.

"There were 17 children in the van. When it reached the red light to take a U-turn, a speeding tanker hit it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan. She said the injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals. The police were trying to catch the absconding tanker driver.

