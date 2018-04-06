Schooling young lovers help strengthen Karan-Anusha bond

This would be the first time eligible singles will be a part of the couples show on MTV.



Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar

Actor Karan Kundra, all set to host the third season of "Love School", says schooling youngsters on the show has helped strengthening his bond with his "lady luck" and co-host Anusha Dandekar. "Another season of 'Love School' with my lady luck... We could not ask for more as we get more time to spend with each other. I am very glad to be a part of this show as schooling young lovers has also helped strengthened our bond," Karan said in a statement.

He said as a couple, they are secure in their relationship.

"With an exciting twist this season, the couples will have to survive the test of time and only the strongest bonds will survive," he said.

This would be the first time eligible singles will be a part of the couples show on MTV.

Anusha said: "This time, we will also have a batch of enthusiastic singles who are willing to find love with no past strings attached. So, my only advice to people will be to retrospect their relationship and make sure their partners do not slip away too easily."

