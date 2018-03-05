Schools and colleges in J-K to remain close till Wednesday

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Kashmir till Wednesday after the firing incident in Shopian district





The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Kashmir till Wednesday after the firing incident in Shopian district, an official said today. The state Board of School Education (BOSE) has postponed all the exams scheduled for March 6 and 7.

All the schools and colleges in the valley will remain closed tomorrow and day after as a precautionary measure, an official of the Education Department said. The schools and colleges, which were to open today after two-month-long winter break, were closed today due to separatists-sponsored strike against the killings.

The Kashmir University has suspended all class-work for tomorrow and postponed examinations scheduled for tomorrow and day after. "In view of concerns expressed by students and consequent upon the prevailing circumstances, the class-work at University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on March 6," a spokesman of the university said. He said all examinations scheduled to be held on March 6 and 7 have been postponed.

"Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified later," he added. Six people, including two militants, were killed in the last night's shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates