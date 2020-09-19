Schools, pupils, cops must together end cyberbullying

Online bullying is making life difficult for both students and teachers. With schools struggling through uncertainty and motoring along via cyber studies, the bullying is compounding a tense situation.

A prominent report in this paper detailed how unwanted elements are gaining access to online classes and entering classrooms. They insult teachers who then become totally disconcerted as they are taking a class. Most times, they make inappropriate comments, especially targeting girl students.

This, once again, is highly disturbing and will result in the entire class and learning being thrown off-kilter. It also has a tremendous mental impact on young minds. What this pandemic has taught us is that we need to focus on mental health. When these incidents occur, they certainly leave a very deep and lasting impression on individuals.

These must be taken seriously as cyberbullying can be as hurtful and devastating as bullying in the real world. There is a tendency to dismiss this bullying or take it less seriously because it is online. This is fallacious thinking and ignores the reality. Words, spoken or written, can wound equally and influence in the same way. One has to recognise the gravity of the situation and respond accordingly.

One way would be to shut down the bully once they enter the class. Another is to report cyberbullying to the cyber police as this means taking solid action and may nip the problem in the bud.

Students must be told not to give the class links to any and all persons and in fact, this should be made compulsory. Teachers should talk to students at the beginning of the session. If principals can come online and impress upon senior students the gravity of this, it would help in getting the message across. End classroom bullying now.

