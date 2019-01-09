Science bros Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo troll Avengers co-star Chris Evans

hollywood

After Chris Evans shared his dilemma of working with technology, his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star Robert Downey Jr trolled Chris and suggested he takes help from Iron Man's "science bro" Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk.

We all know how Chris's character, throughout the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies, has expressed the Grandpa within him when it came to his struggles with technology. Taking that similarity into consideration, Robert has teased Chris for being too much like his character in relation to modern technology.

Complaining about technology, Evans tweeted, "Dear All Technology, Remember the 90's when you just WORKED??? I don't need a 'smart' feature on my TV, thermostat, lights, music, refrigerator, security cameras, and f-ing car. You're a major pain in all of our asses. You're not worth it. Signed, Everyone. [sic]"

The funny part about this tweet is how similar Chris is to Captain America, with their inability to understand modern technology. In response to Chris ranting about technology, Robert offered to help and asked Ruffalo to join the forces to help Cap. "Hey, @MarkRuffalo looks like Cap needs a little tutoring from the science bros, [sic]" he tweeted.

But the highlight was Mark Ruffalo's reply to Downey's tweet. Mark wrote, "Call or DM us whenever you need assistance, @ChrisEvans. Also language. [sic]" He pulled one straight out of their movie Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

For the unversed, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, and 'Science Bros' is an internet meme of his character's relationship with fellow scientist Tony Stark. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame may be the last time that the audience sees Downey and Evans in an MCU movie as their contracts are over. The fantasy flick is slated to release on April 26.

