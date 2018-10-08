Search

Scientist held on spying charge in Maharashtra

Oct 08, 2018, 19:57 IST | IANS

Nishant Agrawal has been working for the last four years in the Technical Research Section of the BMRC

A scientist working at the BrahMos Missile Research Centre (BMRC) here was arrested on Monday on charge of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and other countries, informed sources said.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence as well as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Police following a tip.

He is likely to be booked under the Official Secrets Act, the sources said.

As per preliminary information, Agrawal was reportedly passing on classified and secret information to the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan as well as other countries.

Among other things, the BMRC is involved in making certain critical components for the BrahMos missile, considered the world's fastest cruise missile that can be launched from land, ships, aircraft or submarines.

