Scientists come together to bust myths by political leaders

To hold events through 'March For Science' in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru on May 4

Scientists at the 2018 'March For Science' in Mumbai

Scientists in three cities will come together on Saturday to stop the propagation of unscientific theories in the society, particularly by the political leaders, through the 'March For Science' movement.

Though the movement is organised on May 4 globally, scientists in India are considering holding the rallies on August 9 as general elections is underway. However, in solidarity with the science community across the world, scientists will hold a march in Kolkata, a media meet in Mumbai and a seminar in Bengaluru. In these events, they will bust the science myths and also seek more funding for education and research work.

The scientists believe the movement holds more significance now when certain political leaders in the country are propagating unscientific theories. Recently, BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said cow urine had cured her breast cancer. Similarly, Tripura CM Biplab Deb had claimed internet existed in the times of Mahabharata, while junior education minister Satyapal Singh had said that Darwin theory is "scientifically wrong" because "no one has ever seen a monkey turn into a man".

Dr. Aniket Sule, scientist at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, said, "This (March For Science) is the need of the hour as governments in several countries are slowly taking an anti-science stance and India is no exception. There should not be propagation of any statements lacking scientific evidence."



Dr Aniket Sule (left), scientist at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai; and IISc, Bengaluru, professor Soumitro Banerje

Prof Soumitro Banerjee from IISc, Bengaluru, said, "There is much propagation of unscientific thinking in the country, where the PM himself is heard stating Lord Ganesha is proof that plastic surgery existed in those times. This should stop. In India, support for education is at an all-time low. Most science institutions are facing fund crunch. How will science make progress in such conditions?"

