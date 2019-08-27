Scindia asks BJP to introspect on Pragya's 'marak shakti' remark

national

The Bhopal MP had accused that the opposition's 'marak shakti' was behind the death of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. File pic/AFP

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her remark that the Opposition is using 'marak shakti' (killing power) to harm BJP leaders, and asked the saffron party to "introspect" for bringing such a person in politics.

Thakur on Monday said the Opposition was using 'marak shakti' to harm BJP leaders, and the 'evil power' was behind the recent deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

She was reportedly addressing a condolence meet at the state BJP office in Bhopal to pay tributes to Jaitley and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur, who died last week.

Scindia condemned Pragya’s remark saying he was disappointed that a person sitting on a responsible position made such comments. "The BJP should introspect for giving chance to such a person (to contest polls), because upholding the standards of Indian politics has become a crucial and daunting task," he told PTI on Monday night.

"Politics should have a certain level of standard. If a person from the political field or outside tries to downgrade it, then it should be strongly condemned," he added. Thakur, who defeated Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, made many such controversial remarks and had to issue a public apology for some of them.

When asked about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi's suggestion that Scindia should be given the responsibility of his home state (MP), the Congress leader said, "The party high command in Delhi will take a decision in this matter (appointment of new chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee)."

