Scintillating 13-year-old young Actor Raman Thukral is showing his talent in TV and Movies

This lad has won the hearts of people through television shows like Chandragupta Maurya, homeshop18 and with many ads for top brands

Our Indian Film Industry and TV world are booming with lots of talent and in this top race what is good to see is young guns are stealing the stardom from top stars in films and serials.

We recently spotted a bright talent who has shared the screen with megastars like Rajnikant and all in the movies. We are talking about Chandragupta Maurya's Malayketu and Tenali Rama's childhood character, a very talented child actor Raman Thukral.

Raman Thukral has won the hearts of people through television shows like Chandragupta Maurya, homeshop18 and with many ads for top brands Philips Air purifier, Amway, Winkies cupcakes, Railway Govt ad, images bazaar, Crax: 2 ads, Videocon d2h, Dhanuka Agriculture Commercial ad, Amazon, Flipkart, shop clues print shoots. He has done anchoring for Da Vinci Learning educational Channel.

Raman Thukral born is from Delhi, and he is doing his schooling from Mata Jai Kaur Public School Delhi. Raman Thukral is excellent in studies all thanks to his Nani Sneh Chopra, who was a scholarship holder from Punjab Uni. So some things in Raman Thukral comes naturally. His father is a renowned businessman and mom Priya Thukral is an award-winning artist. Raman's mom has won an award in art and craft, and Raman loves arts and work as it is his part of the hobby.

Raman Thukral's Journey started with Homeshop18 in 2014 when he was just eight years old, and from there, he is continuously working in various shows and movies with big stars. Raman is an exciting young talent very charming and good looking, and he is excellent in acting too. Some show their ability from childhood, and Raman Thukral has shown his skills in the past five years, we are sure that this lad is going to rock TV and Bollywood with his acting and his charming Delhi boy looks.

