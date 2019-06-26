Scores ill in Malaysia due to toxic fumes

international

Illness rate rises in Malaysia due to toxic fumes

Emergency personnel help a student as she arrives at an evacuation center at Pasir Gudang district. Pic/AP

Kuala Lumpur: Scores of people have fallen ill and hundreds of schools have been closed in Malaysia due to toxic fumes believed to have come from a chemical factory, authorities said Tuesday.

It was the second serious incident involving poisonous gas in Pasir Gudang district, in southern Johor state, in three months after thousands of people became sick in March when waste was dumped in a river and emitted noxious fumes.

Residents first noticed the fumes wafting across the industrial area late last week and many people, including schoolchildren, started vomiting and developing breathing difficulties. Johor chief minister Sahruddin Jamal said 75 people had been sent to hospital for treatment, according to official news agency Bernama.

Authorities have ordered the closure of all 475 educational institutions in the area until Thursday, including three institutes of higher education, 111 public schools, 14 private schools and 347 kindergartens. The latest incident is not believed to be linked to the first. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad vowed to act against those responsible.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates