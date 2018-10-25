Scoring a musical high with Parx Hunt

national

This one-of-a-kind musical fest promoting independent artists from across the country concluded in Mumbai recently

As an effort to fuel the independent music revolution, Parx- a premium lifestyle brand from the house of Raymond, hosted one of the most competitive music fests that resonates with the youth. In its second edition, Parx Hunt – India's Best College Bands TM 2018 turned out to be an ambitious platform for independent musicians to make their mark. The long-awaited Parx Hunt 2018 Grand Finale hosted by actor-director Luke Kenny of Rock On!! fame, was recently held at a renowned venue in Worli.

Parx Hunt 2018 Grand Finale was a power-packed event with the presence of Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond; Mrs. Nawaz Modi Singhania; Sanjay Behl, CEO, Lifestyle Business and Gaurav Mahajan, President, Group Apparel This year's hunt began in July, wherein auditions and promotional activities were conducted across 120 colleges in 80 cities, for an overwhelming response of over 350 entries which finally culminated with four finalists from different regions of the country. Gaurav Mahajan, President, Group Apparel, Raymond, said, "The idea behind this initiative was born from the fact that Parx as a brand connects with the youth. Moreover, creating a platform for independent musicians had been long due, and Parx Hunt has in some way managed to fill the void. We wish to take this initiative to better heights in the years to come."

Kolkata-based alternative/rap-rock band Underground Authority (UA) played the headlining act at the event. Vivifying the spirit of Parx Hunt, leading artists like Anand Bhaskar, Rhythm Shaw, Abhishek Gurung, Sambit Chatterjee, Sidd Cuotto and Nikhita Gandhi collaborated with UA for a magnified performance. This was a first for a platform of this scale to present multiple artists sharing the stage before a live audience. This act proved their support towards the brand's unique initiative in encouraging independent artists and giving them a larger than life opportunity to make it big.

Pragati Srivastava, Brand Director, Parx, said, "We provide the right stage for upcoming college bands to showcase their talent and learn from the best in the music industry. The winning band takes home a prize money of three lakhs, which we hope, will fuel their dreams. With this initiative, we hope to touch more lives with every passing year and enrich the musical journeys of everyone who ever dares to dream."

Wooing the jury and the music enthusiasts at the event, Oddsox from Chennai emerged as the National winner of Parx Hunt 2018. The event was a resounding success and the brand hopes for a bigger turnout next year.

