Scotland makes period products free

Scotland has unanimously passed a legislation that will make period products freely available to all women, which campaigners say makes it the first country to do so.

Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament passed the bill in a 121-0 vote on Tuesday that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against so-called period poverty since 2016, and described the legislation as "practical and progressive" especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

