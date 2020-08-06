Scotland movie review: A small budget gem

On: ShemarooMe Box Office

Director: Manish Vatssalya

Cast: Chetan Pandit, Adam Saini, Kushboo purohit, Dayashankar Pandey

Genre: Crime Thriller

Sometimes one gets pleasantly surprised and amazingly delighted by the efforts put in by small production houses. Scotland is one such emotional roller coaster ride not to be missed. No wonder Manish Vatssalya is in the director’s seat for this one. He has time and again proved his mastery over the crime thriller genre. He has beautifully utilized the somewhat limited resources available to him and come up on the top. It is high time the industry gives him his long overdue recognition. It therefore comes as no surprise that the movie has won 62 international awards and was shortlisted for OSCARS 2020 as well.

Coming to the story, the subject is not something new but its treatment is very good. The unfortunate rape crimes and the victim standing up against the perpetrators is not a genre which is unexplored in the cinema but the subject does connect to one’s heart. The story revolves around a doctor from Scotland (Adam Saini) and his daughter (Khushboo purohit). The doctor visits India along with his daughter and gets acquainted with Shelar (Chetan Pandit). The rape of the doctor’s daughter by Shelar’s son and his friends takes the movie into a vigilante mode.

The protagonist with the help of Shelar’s driver (Daya Sanker Pandey) and an honest cop (Manish Vatssalya) is now driven by revenge. What happens next is the fast paced retribution. Chetan Pandit and Daya Shankar Pandey breeze through the characters with ease and show their grip on the craft. Chetan Pandit should have been utilized more as he is absolutely superb. Khushboo Purohit is a breath of fresh air that will become seasoned with experience. Her screen presence is amazing and she lights up the screen with her uncut lustre. She should find her own space with her flair. Manish Vatssalya as an actor is at par with his director self if not better. Debutant protagonist Adam Saini gets the support of the strong character scripted in the movie and justifies it with his immense performance.

It's astounding how he managed to maintain an irresistible mystique around himself.Sanjeev jha is very effective in his role as well. Writer Piyush priyank has developed a quirky and interesting screenplay and pertinent dialogues.The editor Mansoor Azmi deserves a special mention for his crisp editing. The movie is just a solo song affair and the song ‘Mere Parwardigaar’ is however a masterpiece.

This may be the most underrated song of fabulous Arijit Singh and one of his best ever as well. The lyrics of the song do need a special mention as the mesmerizing words of Rajiv Rana are a soulful fragrance in the stench of our rotting music industry. If you have not watched this digital premiere on Shemaroo box office, watch it now. There are wonderful creative surprises that will keep you glued to the screens.

