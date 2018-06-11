Scotland post record 371-5 against England

It was a brilliant performance by the Scots against an England team who are currently top of the one-day international rankings

Representational Image

Calum MacLeod's superb unbeaten century took Scotland to a record 371 for five in their ODI against England in Edinburgh yesterday. It was a brilliant performance by the Scots against an England team who are currently top of the one-day international rankings.

MacLeod made 140 not out as Scotland surpassed their previous record total at this level of 341 for nine against Canada four years ago And it meant England would have to beat their highest winning total batting second — 350 for 3 against New Zealand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever