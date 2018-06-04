Scott Disick and Sofia Richie call it quits

Scott Disick cheated on Sofia Richie and was subsequently spotted getting cosy with another woman.



Sofia Richie

Reality TV star Scott Disick and model Sofia Richie have reportedly ended their relationship. Sofia, 19, has broken up with Disick, 35, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheated on her and was subsequently spotted getting cosy with another woman, usmagazine.com quoted a source as saying.

"Sofia and Scott split up," the source said. "He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told (her father) Lionel (Richie). He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he is extremely toxic for her," the source added.

The source says that the couple were still technically together when the reality TV star was spotted with another girl at rapper Kanye West's party for his new album in Wyoming.

Another source said that Disick was "really sloppy throughout the night" and "could barely speak" when he was seen getting cosy with the mystery blonde. The couple began dating in 2017 after Disick was linked to a number of women, including actress Bella Thorne. They made their relationship official through Instagram last year.

