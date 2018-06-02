Scott Sinclair proposes girlfriend Helen Flanagan at Disneyland Paris

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair got down on one knee and proposed to his actor girlfriend Helen Flanagan at Disneyland Paris in front of the fairytale castle

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair got down on one knee and proposed to his actor girlfriend Helen Flanagan at Disneyland Paris in front of the fairytale castle. He posted this picture on Instagram yesterday and captioned it, "She said Yes!" The couple are expecting their second child together and they have a daughter Matilda, two.

