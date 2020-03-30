Scrap Premier League if not completed by June: Harry Kane

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, England captain Harry Kane has said that the Premier League season should be scrapped if it cannot be completed by the end of June.

All elite football in England is suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 33,000 lives till now across the world. "I know the Premier League will do everything it can to finish the season," Kane was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the limit for me is the end of June," he added. Speaking to Sky Sports pundit and former Spurs player Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live, the Tottenham striker said: "Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don't see too much benefit in that."

"Obviously I don't know too much about behind the scenes and financially. "If the season is not completed by the end of June, we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season," he added. Most Premier League clubs have nine games remaining in the 2019-20 campaign with Liverpool sitting at the top of the table.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever