Scratchpad: Five swish luxury blossom finds

The Trillion Roses

These guys are all about roses. Fresh premium roses are set in a suede box with someone’s initials. The preserved real roses (orange, black, purple and brown) that last more than a year are a craze, we are told.

Prices start at: Rs 1,500

www.thetrillionroses.in

Champs Fleur

While their roses, hydrangeas, baby breath and carnations are the best, their black roses and everlasting preserved range sell like hot cakes. Try their Comme Le Verre collection. We like that you can use the small drawers to store knick knacks later.

Prices start at: Rs 1,299

www.champsfleur.com

The Flower Company

Think of these as poetry in a box. Roses, carnations and daisies are styled in matching or contrasting-hued classic or crystal cubos. The yellow tulips in a charcoal grey cubo has our heart. But if you prefer old school, choose their bunch of blooms.

Prices start at: Rs 2,000

www.theflowercompany.in

Fiorella

Fiorella’s interesting and creative handmade box bouquets are stylish. And while the roses, hydrangeas and tulips come in a unique setting, pair them with Belgian truffles to take the courting game a notch higher.

Prices start at: Rs 2,200

@fiorellaindia

La Fleur

When UK’s leading florist Jo Moody designs fresh cut flower bouquets, we’d say, grab it with both hands, literally. And because the roses, chrysanthemums, gerbera, lilies and carnations are sourced from Indian farmers and wrapped in eco-friendly packaging, they have more vase life.

Prices start at: Rs 400

www.lafleur.in

