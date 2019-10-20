Scratchpad: For the record

His second home in Badlapur is a treasure-trove of rare gems. A place he bought in the year 2000 to keep and listen to an enviable collection of 15,000 shellac and vinyl records collected over five decades. There is Gauhar Jaan of Patiala Gharana, Paera Saheb, Kesarbai Kerkar, Gangubai Hangal along with MS Subbulaxmi among other notable musicians—some known, many unknown. Self-proclaimed record ka deewana, Mumbai—based scientist, Suresh Chandvankar’s collection began in school, “due to his fascination with the format and curiosity of sound coming out of gramophone.”



With most of the old sources like Kala Ghoda’s Rhythm House and Hero in Fort long gone, Chandvankar shares his top-five list of places where you can pick a rare—or who knows a famous—vinyl.

Haji Ebrahim Record Store, Chor Bazaar

For Vinyl lovers, all roads lead to the city’s own flea market—Chor Bazaar. You can find your gems on pavements, but your trip here is incomplete without heading to Haji Ebrahim Record Store (two brothers have stores close to each other) that have heaps of vintage Bollywood and Western and Indian classics. The main men will be happy to play a record of your choice on one of the players.



At: Shop 6, opp. Handiwala Masjid, 145 Saifee Jubilee Street and Shop no. 26, Jamnadas-A Building, Mutton Street.

Call: 9224703063/9004372234

Revolver club, Mahim

Known among patrons for a spread of rock, jazz, soul, easy listening, Bollywood, retro Bollywood, Hindustani classical, and regional vinyl across the ’50s through to the ’90s, here, you’ll be spoilt for choice. They have an interesting range of turntables too.



At: G-3, Fair Lands, 314, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West.

Call: 9833182255

Music Circle, Kandivli

Pilak Bhatt has a collection that exceeds a lakh, so you can imagine what his store would be like. This two-storeyed store has around 5,000 records, with music from Japan, China and the Middle East as well as our classic ghazals and qawwalis.

At: V Mall, Shop no. 40,ground floor, Thakur Complex, Asha Nagar Road, Kandivli East.

Call: 9820365979

Jitendra Sawla, Borivli

Fondly called Jitubhai, he has a huge collection of over 25,000 records including classical, Bollywood, and rare Bengali, South Indian languages and bhajans among others. He retails out of home and proudly displays film magazines, old photographs and rare audio cassettes as well.



At: D-2 Country Park, opp. Tata Steel, near Western Express Highway, Borivli East.

Call: 9224055231

