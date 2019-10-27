Scratchpad: Take a seat

Arm arrest

Contemporary and environmentally conscious too, the TES Armchair, by Sohel Contractor can find space in your study or lounge. We like how it has a sturdy frame, a perfect hand-shaped armrest and coil spring cushioning for the seat and backrest— think optimum comfort for your next Netflix watch.

Price: Rs 52,000

www.solliconcepts.com

Swingin it right

Swing

That aah! feeling when you sink into the Swing chair designed by Siddharth Sirohi is what we’d go to after a tiring day in the newsroom. Inspired by the car seats of high speed cruisers Aston Martin and Ferrari of the ’60s and ’70s, the low-slung chair is comfortable and exudes swag when you swing on it.

Price: Rs 35,000 + fabric + tax

www.baro-india.com

Slender beauty

Reed Metalic

Inspired by the Sino-French classic design, the Reed Metallic Chair designed by Bent Chair, with its contrasting PU and velvet and metal frame is eclectic indeed. We can already imagine us sitting on it in style while we sip our afternoon high tea by the patio. Will someone bring out the cosies, please.

Price: Rs 58,350

www.bentchair.com

All things childhood

Designed by Priyanka Narula from Prelab Design Studio, the inspiration for Imli comes from memories of mom’s food and growing up around cane chairs. A zero wastage product, it’s easy for up to three people to sit on it. It can also double up as an art work, a functional bench or a fun piece for the kid’s room.

Price: Rs45,000

@prelabdesignstudio on Instagram

Look ma, no arms

The low set, armless lounge Kangaroo chair is inspired by designs created by Pierre Jeanneret for the buildings in Chandigarh of the 1950s. Made of two parallel flowing Z-shaped assemblies that form the leg and back frame, the back of the chair is gently bowed with cane lattice seat and back. Comfortable, and just what the doctor ordered to read your Sunday mid-day.

Price: Rs 58,080 + tax

