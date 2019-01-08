Screen play

things-to-do

A workshop this Saturday will introduce participants to a dying art practice

In 1962, Andy Warhol created the Marilyn Diptych — a painting consisting of 50 images of Marilyn Monroe based on a single publicity photograph. Made using the technique of silk-screening or screen printing, where a mesh is used to transfer images onto fabric, the artwork came to be recognised as one of Warhol's most iconic works.

Today, however, with the rise of digital printing, the traditional form of using stencils isn't given its due. This weekend, a workshop conducted by Jagruti Mange, a graphic designer and screen printer will teach you the basics of this ancient technique. Materials will be provided and you’ll only need to carry a cotton T-shirt/bag. Do make sure to wear some old clothes!

ON: January 12, 11 am to 6 pm

AT: Space 118, Wadi Bunder Road, Mazgaon

CALL: 9820098755

COST: 4130

