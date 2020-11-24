Screen time with Amish

This evening, join Amish as he exchanges notes about the screen adaptation of his latest book, Legend of Suheldev - The King Who Saved India as part of the 25th edition of the European Union Film Festival. This session will focus on scriptwriting and works of literature adapted for the screen. Amish, who is also the director of Nehru Centre in London, will be in conversation with Selja Ahava, author and scriptwriter from Finland, Marta Dzido, author and documentary filmmaker from Poland and Delphine Lehericey, writer and director from Switzerland. The ongoing festival has a line-up of sessions apart from 42 films that are available to watch all month. This includes panels with speakers from Europe and India who will discuss direction, production, scriptwriting and acting.

On Today, 6 pm to 8 pm

Log on to Zoom

Free

