Screening of three movies at an event in Lower Parel

Feb 07, 2019, 08:50 IST | The Guide Team

Catch the screening of three promising short films at an event featuring picks from India and abroad

A still from the 2019 Oscar nominee, Skin

Movies have a way of conveying emotions and feelings that can otherwise be inexplicable. Take for example, the 2018 drama, Skin, which at its heart is a story about a neo-Nazi seeking a new lease in life.

The under-current of self-doubt and conflict experienced by Bryon Widner - a white supremacist portrayed by actor Jamie Bell - is akin to the myriad emotions we often find ourselves struggling with in the form of innate biases and prejudices. The film has now been nominated for an Oscar, and you can catch its India premiere at this eclectic mélange of screenings taking place on Sunday.

A still from the film Harmless
Organised by Shamiana, a Mumbai-based short film collective founded by Cyrus Dastur, the event will also feature Stutterer, a film based on the life of a man with a speech impediment, and Harmless, a love mystery that revolves around an abduction.

"We have featured an Oscar nominee and a winner. Harmless, directed by the young filmmaker Vishesh Mankal is also an exciting one. Mankal will be here to interact with the audience. All in all, it promises to be an exciting evening and a perfect way to spend a Sunday," Dastur shares.

ON: February 5, 5.30 pm
AT: Levi's Lounge, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.
LOG ON TO: insider.in
ENTRY: Rs 100

