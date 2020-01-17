Screening the future

Talk

It was in October last year that electronica artiste Sandunes played a stripped-down piano set at a rather offbeat venue — Liberty Cinema at Marine Lines. The Art Deco cinema was buzzing with young music buffs at their trendiest best. It was a complete re-imagining of how a single-screen movie hall can double up as a venue for other forms of entertainment. And that remains a key focus at a public lecture this evening titled, India’s Single-Screen Cinemas Reimagined and Repurposed.



The interiors of Liberty Cinema

Professor Mary N Woods and Vani Subramanian will deliver the talks; the former is an award-winning professor of architectural theory. The latter is a filmmaker and women’s rights activist. They will discuss the architectural resilience and socio-cultural impact of single-screen theatres in today’s context. Excerpts from a documentary they are working on about these cinemas will be screened. They will be part of a panel discussion moderated by journalist Fiona Fernandez that will also feature city chronicler Simin Patel.

Free

On Today, 5.30 pm

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

Log on to shorturl.at/GKSX3 to RSVP

Call 22844519

