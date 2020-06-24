Scribble away your lockdown blues

If staying locked in at home can get restless, can you imagine what kids must be feeling? It's like an indefinitely extended summer vacation, except without activity camp or friends. And yet, it's also been about play dates with friends over video calls, learning a lot through online classes, and coming up with fun ways to spend time. Design company Social Nomad's new set of notepads for kids — Lockdown Journal — are timely in that sense, serving as a memoir of some of the truly unique days in their lives.

Divided into various sections such as mood tracker, habit tracker, accomplishments and favourite things to do with families, the journals prompt kids to introspect and practise gratitude. "I am a mother of two and I know how challenging it can be to entertain kids. The journal was inspired by my own ways of engaging with my kids. I realised that discussing their experiences with them, opened me up to different sides of them and helped me perceive how they think," says founder Mandeep Dialani.



The journals come in a black-and-white theme, with cute, child-friendly designs that they can fill in with colours and words. There is also a section that enables kids to think of the ones they miss and write letters to them. "This year is going down in the history books. It may need an entire book, but with the Lockdown Journal, kids and parents will have their own personal pages to look back on," signs off Dialani.

Log on to instamojo.com/socialnomaddesigns/

Cost Rs 690

